EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

