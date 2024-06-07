Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.372 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

