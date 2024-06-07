Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Enphys Acquisition worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Enphys Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,620,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance
NFYS remained flat at $10.94 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04.
Enphys Acquisition Company Profile
Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.
