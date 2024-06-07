Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 1,035,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

