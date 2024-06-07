Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,458 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $235,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,057. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day moving average is $242.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

