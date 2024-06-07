Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of CVS Health worth $201,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. 5,556,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,542. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

