Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $653,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.74. 14,510,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,358,941. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.