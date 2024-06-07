Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.88% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $197,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,860. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

