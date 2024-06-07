Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,229,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

