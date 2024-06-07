Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,052,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.98% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $1,554,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $106.25. 21,337,571 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

