Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $219.45 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.02% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $219,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 212,336 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,341. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

