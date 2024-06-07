Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $750.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $750,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 195,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,483. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

