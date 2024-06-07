Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 211,724 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $265,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 3,762,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

