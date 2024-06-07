Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 175,381 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 972,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $209,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.15. The stock had a trading volume of 279,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.04. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.