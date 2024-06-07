Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 278,687 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,687 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $155,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

