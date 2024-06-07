Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 733,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $52,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 778,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

