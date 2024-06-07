Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 96,193 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,193 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $52,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 13,207,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513,107. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

