Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $123.33 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,974 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $123,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

