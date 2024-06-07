Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.86% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.08. 311,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

