Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $179,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 25,790,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,020,563. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

