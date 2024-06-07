Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 374,280 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 250.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,280 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.47% of Shutterstock worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 77.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 337,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,801. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

