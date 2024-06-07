Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 831,199 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 250.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 831,199 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $42,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

HALO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,819. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.