Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.40% of Encompass Health worth $93,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,173,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 249,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

