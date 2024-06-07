Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667,690 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $265,326.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,492.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $265,326.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,492.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $1,613,822. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 276,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,963. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.

