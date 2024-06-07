Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 103,425 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,425 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of Liberty Energy worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $4,386,300 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT remained flat at $22.73 on Friday. 1,337,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

