Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 112,914 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,914 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Universal Display worth $36,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLED stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 353,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,437. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

