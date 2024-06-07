Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. The company had a trading volume of 159,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,568. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,637.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,539.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,579.36 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

