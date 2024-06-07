Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.32. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 137,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 919,499 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

