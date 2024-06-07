Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 7th (ACVA, ADBE, ADUS, AMSWA, AVY, BASE, BBCP, BMEA, BNZI, BOOT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 7th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.50 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $68.00 to $66.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $196.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $76.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $875.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $950.00 to $1,060.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $376.00 to $382.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $179.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $5.90 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $154.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.25 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $175.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

