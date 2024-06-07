Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $665,871.82

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $85.70 million and approximately $665,871.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,212.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.22 or 0.00688060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00112661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00038100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00228971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00083257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,679,329 coins and its circulating supply is 75,681,030 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

