Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 4,210,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,960,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

