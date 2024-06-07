Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Esprit shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 498,466 shares.
Esprit Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Esprit
Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.
