Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.73

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 677815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,288 shares of company stock valued at $918,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

