Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $344.70 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $344.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $27.08 or 0.00039056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,347.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.00695500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00115398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00227827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00083961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,424,104 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

