Ethereum Price Down 3% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $442.29 billion and $17.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,681.17 or 0.05322531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00048480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,149,561 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.