ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEFD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

