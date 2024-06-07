ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.18.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CEFD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
