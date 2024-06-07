Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 543969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
Europa Metals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £998,187.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.
Europa Metals Company Profile
Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.
