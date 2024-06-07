EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,867 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,867 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $17,736.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,196,243 shares in the company, valued at $11,364,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

View Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.