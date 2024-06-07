Evercore ISI Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $79.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 248,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 102.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 224.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,173 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

