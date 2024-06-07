Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,099 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
