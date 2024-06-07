Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,099 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.