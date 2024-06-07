Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

