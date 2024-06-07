Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

SYK opened at $348.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.66.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

