Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 199,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 195,752 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

