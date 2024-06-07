Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.60 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.69 and its 200-day moving average is $306.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

