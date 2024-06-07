Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

