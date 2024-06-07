Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.69 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $250.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

