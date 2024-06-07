Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 640,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,764 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 422,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,163.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,098,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $115,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,156 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,332,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

