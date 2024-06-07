Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 492.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,077. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

