Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 196,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

