Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,369 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

